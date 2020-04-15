Mobile Experts Calculates Robust Edge Computing ROI for Enterprises

Oil & Gas, Manufacturing, and Retail case studies presented in detail

CAMPBELL, Calif., April 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In a report released today, Mobile Experts outlines strong return on investment for enterprise edge computing, and includes three specific ROI calculations for key vertical markets.

The number and diversity of edge computing use cases has grown quickly over the past year, with many unexpected applications popping up in all kinds of vertical markets.

The report examines three specific sample cases: oil and gas, furniture manufacturing, and fast food. Each illustrates the strong motivations for the enterprise to invest in MEC, though the edge computing architecture must be tailor-made for the specific business in order to meet objectives.

"The strong upcoming growth in industrial, manufacturing, and retail markets are the most interesting among the new cases because they carry edge computing revenue that is practically non-existent today," commented Chief Analyst Joe Madden. "It gets even more compelling when analyzing the architecture required for success. Each business will need to develop a personalized edge computing business model to capitalize on both cost savings and new revenues."

A small edge computing investment by a certain enterprise will either raise the revenue ceiling or lower costs. This new report maps each unique business to the Edge Computing architecture and business model which suits them.

"Oil and gas is a great example of an edge computing business case. Often operating in remote areas, the maintenance of digital information required for equipment is central to success: drill speeds, precise drilling locations, etc. A single oil well generates a staggering 10 Terabytes of data per day—in this report, we outline exactly how edge computing could eliminate huge costs and improve operations for this industry and others."

For more about this report, click here.

About Mobile Experts Inc. :

Mobile Experts provides insightful market analysis for the mobile infrastructure and mobile handset markets. Our analysts are true Experts, who remain focused on topics where each analyst has 20 years of experience or more. Research topics center on technology introduction for radio frequency (RF) and communications innovation. Recent publications focus on 5G mm-wave, Private LTE and 5G, Macro Base Stations, 5G Business case, Cellular IoT, CBRS Infrastructure and Devices, ORAN, URLLC and 5G IoT, Edge Computing, Big Picture IoT, Edge Computing for Enterprises, RF Front Ends, Small Cells, CBRS, LPWA, Fixed Wireless, CRAN/VRAN, and more.

Contact:

Rachel Winningham

Mobile Experts Inc.

237952@email4pr.com

+1 (408) 540-7284

www.mobile-experts.net

Cision More

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mobile-experts-calculates-robust-edge-computing-roi-for-enterprises-301040403.html

SOURCE Mobile Experts