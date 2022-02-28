Mobile fair cancels Russia pavilion
Organizers of major Barcelona wireless fair Mobile World Congress have cancelled a planned Russia pavilion at the event, amid the ongoing crisis in Ukraine
Organizers of major Barcelona wireless fair Mobile World Congress have cancelled a planned Russia pavilion at the event, amid the ongoing crisis in Ukraine
“He was so strong and always very optimistic, but his body just couldn’t take it anymore," Eddie Odney's wife Kinga said.
MIKHAIL KLIMENTYEV/SPUTNIK/AFP via Getty ImagesMoscow has publicly acknowledged that Russian troops have been killed in action in Ukraine, marking the first time the Kremlin has admitted to casualties among its army since President Vladimir Putin ordered an invasion of the neighboring country on Wednesday.“Unfortunately, there are killed and injured among our comrades,” Igor Konashenkova, spokesperson for Russia’s defense ministry, announced in a Russian state television address on Sunday. The s
As Ukrainians fight for their lives during the Russian invasion, the extremist lawmaker used their plight to nonsensically push her ideology.
A veteran interpreter broke down in tears on Sunday while translating Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's speech for a German news outlet.In an emotional video shared on social media, the translator, who has not yet been identified, could be heard starting to choke up while interpreting Zelensky's speech for the German news service Welt.She translated part of his speech and could be heard saying, "Russia is on the path of evil. Russia must...
H.R. McMaster, who served as former President Trump's national security adviser, said on Sunday that Russian President Vladimir Putin "got a lot more than he bargained for" when he invaded Ukraine last week.Appearing on CBS's "Face the Nation," McMaster said Ukrainian forces have done a "tremendous" job."I think Putin got a lot more than he bargained for. He's in a very difficult position," McMaster told host Margaret Brennan. "And I think...
The State Police Association of Massachusetts is sharing video that shows a tractor-trailer, which was carrying U.S. mail, crashing into the Charles River.
U.S. Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield protested to her Israeli counterpart over Israel's refusal to join 87 countries in backing a U.S.-led resolution to condemn Russia's invasion of Ukraine at the UN Security Council on Friday, Israeli officials tell Axios.Why it matters: Israel has attempted to maintain good relations with both Russia and Ukraine during the crisis, and has even offered to serve as a mediator. But that fence-sitting has resulted in criticism from both sides and now
Devastation shows "example of the most vulnerable population so often caught amid the crossfire," Trey Yingst says
MOSCOW (Reuters) -Ramzan Kadyrov, the leader of Russia's Chechnya region and an ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin, said on Saturday that Chechen fighters had been deployed to Ukraine and urged Ukrainians to overthrow their government. In a video posted online, Kadyrov boasted that Chechen units had so far suffered no losses and said Russian forces could easily take large Ukrainian cities, including the capital Kyiv, but that their task was to avoid loss of life. "As of today, as of this minute, we do not have one single casualty, or wounded, not a single man has even had a runny nose," Kadyrov said, denying what he said were false reports of casualties from Ukrainian sources.
Ambassador Mikko Hautala said Finland sees no immediate threat after Russia suggested it would attack the Nordic nation if it were to join NATO.
Hilary Farr and David Visentin, of HGTV’s Love It or List It, have undeniable on-screen chemistry, and so fans have wondered for years if the two are married.
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry made their first red carpet appearance of the year tonight at the NAACP Image Awards, and they wore true statement looks to mark their receiving the President’s Award
Bleacher Report proposed that the Ravens and the Cowboys make a blockbuster trade
John Calipari and his UK players are not shaking hands after games, but the decision is not in response to the Michigan-Wisconsin fight.
The couple offer up a playful take on the chart-topping rock hit. Robert Fripp and Toyah Are Right on Time with The Black Keys’ “Lonely Boy”: Watch Spencer Kaufman
CNN footage from inside Russia shows a TOS-1 heavy flamethrower mounted on a T-72 tank chassis being deployed near Kharkiv, Ukraine.
Chelsea Handler celebrated her 47th birthday by skiing topless while puffing on a joint and sipping a drink.
I’ve been a Democrat for the last 52 years and I even served as executive director of the Florida Democratic Party in 1991-93. But, after recently turning 70, I changed my registration to become a Republican.
My future sister-in-law offered to pay for half my wedding dress and said it was a gift. Now, she's demanding I pay her.
It pays to play well on the PGA Tour. Just ask Sepp Straka.