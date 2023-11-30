Mobile home fire under investigation in Escambia County

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A fire that destroyed a mobile home Tuesday night is under investigation in the Brent community.

City of Pensacola finds ‘compelling evidence’ of unmarked burial ground at Miraflores Park

Firefighters arrived just after 8 p.m. Tuesday to find smoke and flames coming from a single-wide mobile home on Concordia Boulevard. No one was hurt, and the fire was out within about 15 minutes.

The Florida Bureau of Fire and Arson is investigating what caused it.

ALSO ON WKRG.com: Heroes Plaza breaks ground in downtown Mobile

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.