Mobile home park resident arrested for allegedly shooting arrows at residents

A man was arrested for allegedly shooting arrows at other residents of a mobile home park south of Creswell Tuesday night, according to the Lane County Sheriff's Office.

A call reporting a disorderly person armed with a bow and arrows came in just before 11:30 p.m. Tuesday from the 82000 block of Davisson Road south of Creswell.

Other residents called and said the man was on the roof of one of the mobile homes shooting arrows at people, Sgt. Thomas Speldrich said in a news release. The 29-year-old suspect was reportedly also yelling about shooting the property manager, who was on the site at the time, Speldrich said.

Upon arrival, deputies located the man on the roof, who was unarmed at the time. Speldrich said the man refused to talk with deputies, and that at one point he jumped off the residence and ran away before jumping into a blackberry thicket.

Eventually the man gave up and was taken into custody, Speldrich said. Deputies later learned he was wearing ballistic body armor during the incident, he said.

The sheriff's office has not yet determined what led to the alleged attacks, Speldrich said. He said the man was staying at the mobile home park with family members.

Deputies found multiple arrows scattered throughout the mobile home park. At least one was found stuck into the side of another home.

The suspect was taken to Lane County Jail and has yet to be arraigned.

This article originally appeared on Register-Guard: Man arrested for allegedly shooting arrows at mobile park residents