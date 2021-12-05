Mobile home park shooting ends with man dying on the way to a hospital, CMPD says

Mark Price
·1 min read

A man was shot early Sunday, Dec. 5, in a northeast Charlotte mobile home park, and he ended up dying while on the way to a hospital, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.

The name of the victim has not been released.

It happened 2:49 am Sunday in the 1000 block of Ann Elizabeth Drive, which is part of the Kingswood mobile home park. The area is off North Tryon Street in the Newell South community.

“Upon arrival, officers did not locate a victim but were advised by witnesses that a possible victim was being transported to the hospital by a third party,” police said.

“At 3:27 am, officers responded to a call for service to locate a gunshot victim in a vehicle along the 2000 block of E. Independence Boulevard. When they arrived, they located an adult male in a vehicle with an apparent gunshot wound.”

The man was pronounced dead at the scene by Medic ambulance personnel, police said.

Details of what led to the shooting have not been released.

“Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective,” CMPD said.

“The public can also leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com.

