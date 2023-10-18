Mobile home residents face eviction battle
Red flags are being raised about a deal that will force over 200 residents to leave a mobile home park.
Red flags are being raised about a deal that will force over 200 residents to leave a mobile home park.
The Phillies took a 2-0 series lead in dominant fashion Tuesday.
Score a brand-new, top-of-the-line phone for a big fat nothing, and get it for only shipping costs with the Boost Mobile plan.
Conor McGregor was accused of sexually assaulting a woman at Game 4 of the NBA Finals in Miami earlier this year.
Despite proclamations from X CEO Linda Yaccarino that usage of the social network was at an all-time high this summer, a new report is throwing cold water on those claims, saying that X usage has actually declined on all fronts, across both web and mobile. According to data from market intelligence firm Similarweb, X's global website traffic was down 14% year-over-year in September, and U.S. traffic was down by 19%. On mobile devices in the U.S., performance had also declined 17.8% year-over-year, based on monthly active users on iOS and Android.
The death toll continues to rise on both sides more than a week after Hamas launched a coordinated attack against Israel on Oct. 7.
See why one shopper said they're 'the best Bluetooth headphones I've ever owned.'
Score top-of-the-line fix-it gear at rock-bottom prices.
Kelly will put his theory to the test when he starts Game 2 of the NLCS on Tuesday.
Kamaru Usman accepted the fight with Khamzat Chimaev at middleweight on 10 days' notice because he said he always stays in the gym and keeps trying to improve.
If your plants keep dying from a lack of light or you just don't have enough natural light in your apartment, this grow light for indoor plants is all you need.
Coach Outlet adds new bags and wallets to its clearance section every week. These new leatherware additions are some of the best deals we've seen to date.
LeapFrog Investments, a private equity firm that is keen on the financial and healthcare sectors, plans to raise $1 billion for a new fund targeting businesses in “global growth markets,” including Africa. The Emerging Consumer Fund IV is set to hold a final close in February next year having already secured the backing of several institutional investors, including the European Investment Bank (EIB) and World Bank’s IFC, which have committed $60 million and $50 million, respectively. Other Fund IV limited partners (LPs) include U.S.-based financial services company Prudential Financials and Hong Kong-based insurer AIA Group, which have made multi-fund investments of $500 million and $200 million, respectively.
YouTube is rolling out a new set of features for better mobile-based playback, song search and creator-friendly tools, including a feature that will highlight the "like and subscribe" buttons when a creator utters those words. The company is making it easier for users to increase playback speed. Additionally, when you are seeking the video to go back or go forward during the scrub bar and want to go back to the place you started, YouTube will indicate the point with a vibration.
The Rockets will also receive Victor Oladipo and Jeremiah Robinson-Earl in the deal.
Morris, 33, and Hurd, 36, met collaborating on a song in 2013. They separated earlier this month, according to documents.
Increases in immigration to Europe since the pandemic have given politicians ample material for election campaigns. Despite illegal immigration making up just a fraction of net migration to Europe, recent weeks have seen Poland's ruling parties rehashing anti-immigrant strategies, the development of the U.K.'s controversial plan to send illegal immigrants to Rwanda and France's far right exploiting recent riots to push their anti-immigrant agenda. This summer, U.K. prime minister Rishi Sunak raised the cost of working visa applications, which, according to some sources, would burden businesses with up to £10,000 in fees per skilled worker.
The chic and versatile top makes the perfect layering piece for fall and beyond, and it's over 25% off right now.
Home Depot partnered with law enforcement to track and catch a criminal at the heart of organized retail crime.
Richmond Fed President Tom Barkin said Tuesday the Federal Reserve has "time to see" if the central bank's rate hikes to date will be enough to bring inflation back to its 2% goal.
Your skin is so ready for this five-star favorite — and now that it's over 30% off, so is your wallet.