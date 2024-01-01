Mobile house fire under investigation
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Fire-Rescue Department is investigating a house fire today on Innsbruck Drive.
Mobile NYE rocked by deadly shooting for 2nd year in a row
Neighbors say flames were shooting from the roof of the house just before noon as firefighters arrived.
People living inside the home were able to get out unharmed, News 5 has learned.
Witnesses say there was heavy smoke, fire and water damage to the house’s interior.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
INCIDENT LOCATION:
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.