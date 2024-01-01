Mobile house fire under investigation

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Fire-Rescue Department is investigating a house fire today on Innsbruck Drive.

Mobile NYE rocked by deadly shooting for 2nd year in a row

Neighbors say flames were shooting from the roof of the house just before noon as firefighters arrived.

People living inside the home were able to get out unharmed, News 5 has learned.

Witnesses say there was heavy smoke, fire and water damage to the house’s interior.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Firefighters from the Mobile Fire-Rescue Department put out a house fire today on Innsbruck Drive.

INCIDENT LOCATION:

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.