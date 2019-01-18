Mobile Internet (China) Holdings Limited’s (HKG:1439) Investment Returns Are Lagging Its Industry

Today we’ll evaluate Mobile Internet (China) Holdings Limited (HKG:1439) to determine whether it could have potential as an investment idea. Specifically, we’re going to calculate its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), in the hopes of getting some insight into the business.

Firstly, we’ll go over how we calculate ROCE. Next, we’ll compare it to others in its industry. Then we’ll determine how its current liabilities are affecting its ROCE.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

ROCE measures the ‘return’ (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. In general, businesses with a higher ROCE are usually better quality. In brief, it is a useful tool, but it is not without drawbacks. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that ‘one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar’.

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets – Current Liabilities)

Or for Mobile Internet (China) Holdings:

0.13 = CN¥143m ÷ (CN¥1.3b – CN¥402m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2018.)

Therefore, Mobile Internet (China) Holdings has an ROCE of 13%.

Does Mobile Internet (China) Holdings Have A Good ROCE?

ROCE is commonly used for comparing the performance of similar businesses. We can see Mobile Internet (China) Holdings’s ROCE is around the 13% average reported by the Packaging industry. Separate from Mobile Internet (China) Holdings’s performance relative to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms looks satisfactory, and it may be worth researching in more depth.

As we can see, Mobile Internet (China) Holdings currently has an ROCE of 13%, less than the 19% it reported 3 years ago. So investors might consider if it has had issues recently.

Remember that this metric is backwards looking – it shows what has happened in the past, and does not accurately predict the future. ROCE can be misleading for companies in cyclical industries, with returns looking impressive during the boom times, but very weak during the busts. ROCE is only a point-in-time measure. If Mobile Internet (China) Holdings is cyclical, it could make sense to check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Mobile Internet (China) Holdings’s Current Liabilities And Their Impact On Its ROCE

Liabilities, such as supplier bills and bank overdrafts, are referred to as current liabilities if they need to be paid within 12 months. The ROCE equation subtracts current liabilities from capital employed, so a company with a lot of current liabilities appears to have less capital employed, and a higher ROCE than otherwise. To counteract this, we check if a company has high current liabilities, relative to its total assets.

Mobile Internet (China) Holdings has total assets of CN¥1.3b and current liabilities of CN¥402m. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 30% of its total assets. Current liabilities are minimal, limiting the impact on ROCE.