Mobile Libraries To Roll Through Lakeland Village Twice A Week

LAKELAND VILLAGE, CA — Libraries on wheels will be rolling through Riverside County beginning Monday, with weekly stops in Lakeland Village, officials announced.

The Riverside County Library System's "Library Connect" service will be making mobile resource vans available in multiple communities, rotating to different locations every day of the week.

The service begins countywide Feb. 7 and includes two stops each week in Lakeland Village:

10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays at Lakeland Village Community Center, 16275 Grand Ave.

10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturdays at Lakeland Village Community Center, 16275 Grand Ave.

"Access to educational opportunities is more important than ever for our underserved communities," Board of Supervisors Chairman Jeff Hewitt said. "It brings me great joy to know we are using our tax dollars to make a difference in the lives of our residents with these mobile services, especially our youth."

Demand for the mobile resource vans increased dramatically during the coronavirus public health shutdowns in 2020, and thanks to California State Library funding the county was able to add two vans to the Library Connect fleet, officials said.

In addition to book loans, the vans will support small group literacy sessions, Wi-Fi internet services and job search assistance, according to the county.

Additional information on other locations in the county and times is available at www.rivlib.net or by calling 951-369-3003.



This article originally appeared on the Lake Elsinore-Wildomar Patch