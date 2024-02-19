Mobile man accused of shooting into apartment, marijuana possession: MPD

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A local man was arrested after he allegedly shot into an apartment on Friday night, according to the Mobile Police Department.

Dylan Amar Welch (Photo courtesy of the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office)

Mobile police officers responded to the 7000 block of Grelot Road on Friday, Feb. 16, around 11:30 p.m. on reports of shots fired at the Astoria Apartments.

Upon arrival, officers said, they saw a vehicle matching the description of the one allegedly involved in the shooting.

After initiating a traffic stop on the vehicle, officers detained its occupants. According to reports, the driver was determined to be involved in the shooting.

Dylan Amar Welch, 19, allegedly was possessing marijuana and police arrested him, according to an MPD news release.

He is charged with discharging a gun in an occupied building and first-degree marijuana possession, according to the Mobile Metro Jail log.

