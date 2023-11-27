Mobile man accused of striking, spitting on parent

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Mobile man has been arrested after he allegedly assaulted one of his parents on Friday.

Officers responded to a report of domestic violence Friday afternoon on the 1700 block of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue.

Alfred Hecter, 23, allegedly struck the victim, who is his parent, with a large stick, spit on the victim, and fought them., according to a Mobile Police Department news release. Officers located Hecter and arrested him.

Hecter is charged with third-degree domestic violence and assault with bodily fluids, according to the release.

His bond is $6,000, and his court date is Thursday at 8:30 a.m., according to the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office website.

