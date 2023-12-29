Mobile man allegedly assaults ex, takes her vehicle: MPD

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Mobile man is in jail after he allegedly assaulted his ex-girlfriend and took her vehicle on Wednesday afternoon, according to the Mobile Police Department.

Officers responded to a reported domestic and theft complaint on the 1000 block of Lyons Street around 1 p.m. Wednesday.

According to police, the woman was assaulted by her ex, and then he allegedly took her vehicle keys and fled the scene.

Officers later observed the vehicle on Government Boulevard near Dauphin Island Parkway and got the driver to pull over, an MPD news release said.

Raymond Jean Harrison, 61, of Mobile was taken into custody without incident.

He is charged with first-degree theft of property and third-degree domestic violence harassment.

Raymond Jean Harrison. (Photo courtesy of the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office)

