Mobile man allegedly punches, attempts to strangle woman in her apartment: MPD

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Mobile man was arrested early Sunday morning after he allegedly tried to strangle a woman and punched her multiple times, according to the Mobile Police Department.

Officers responded to Springhill Medical Center around 1 a.m. Sunday after a conflict reportedly occurred at Azalea Pointe Apartments, 651 Azalea Road.

Philander Charles Butler, 36, allegedly attacked the victim, who used a sharp object to cut him, according to MPD.

Butler went to the hospital to treat his injuries and was then taken to Metro Jail, according to an MPD news release.

He is charged with strangulation or suffocation domestic violence, and third-degree domestic violence, harassment.

His bond totals $20,000, and his court date is Wednesday morning, according to the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office.

