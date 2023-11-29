Mobile man arrested after driving away from police, throwing bag of marijuana: MPD

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A man was arrested on Friday night after he refused to stop for police during a traffic stop, which led to a chase, according to officials.

Officers attempted a traffic stop at 8:30 p.m. Friday on Springhill Avenue near Mobile Infirmary, according to a Mobile Police Department news release.

The vehicle’s driver reportedly did not stop, and a chase began, during which the driver allegedly threw a bag out of the window.

The driver then stopped his vehicle and was taken into custody, but officers were able to locate the bag and discovered a controlled substance inside, according to the release.

There was also marijuana in the car, according to the MPD.

Roderick Campbell, 45, was charged with second-degree marijuana possession, the unlawful possession of a controlled substance with the intent to distribute, and attempting to elude.

He will appear in court on Thursday.

