A Mobile man died inside the Jackson County jail. Coroner is searching for his family.

The Jackson County Coroner’s Office is searching for relatives of a Mobile man who died Saturday in the Jackson County jail.

Coroner Bruce Lynd said he is unable to release the man’s identity because he has not found his next of kin.

The man was arrested Saturday afternoon by the Pascagoula Police Department on a charge of public drunk, a news release from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said. During Saturday night rounds at the jail, he was found unresponsive, Sheriff Mike Ezell said.

Ezell said efforts to revive the inmate were unsuccessful. Lynd expects an autopsy to be performed Tuesday to determine why the man died.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is handling the case, the news release said, with assistance from the sheriff’s office. Ezell said the man also was wanted on a felony warrant out of Mobile.