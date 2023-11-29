Mobile man found with drugs, rifle after traffic accident: MPD

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A man was arrested Friday morning after he ran from a traffic accident while carrying a duffel bag, according to the Mobile Police Department.

Jacory Campbell, 30, was charged with first-degree marijuana possession, trafficking fentanyl, pistol certain persons forbidden and two probation violations.

The traffic accident occurred at Airport Boulevard near Providence Hospital Drive.

ACCIDENT LOCATION:

After the accident, Campbell allegedly ran behind a Circle K in the area carrying a duffel bag, according to police.

Officers searched for and found Campell, according to an MPD news release, which said a rifle and drugs were found inside the bag.

