Mobile man indicted on aggravated child abuse charge

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A grand jury indicted a Mobile man for aggravated child abuse.

According to the indictment, Lionel Pettaway, 35, repeatedly hit a young boy with a cord and burned him with a hot knife on multiple occasions.

Prichard woman arrested, accused of murder

“Did willfully torture, willfully abuse, cruelly beat or otherwise willfully maltreat said child by hitting him on or about his body with a cord and/or burning him with a hot butter knife, said abuse having taken place on more than one occasion, in violation of Section 26-15-3.1 (a)(1), Code of Alabama against the peace and dignity of the State of Alabama,” the indictment read.

Pettaway was arrested Tuesday and was released on a $15,000 bond.

ALSO ON WKRG.com: Law professor weighs in on MPD’s decision to use a SWAT team in a pre-dawn raid that killed a 16-year-old boy

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.