Mobile man to ring New York Stock Exchange bell for Black History Month

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Mobile man is set to ring the closing bell at the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday to ring in Black History Month.

Philips Healthcare Technical Support Specialist Charles Johnson is scheduled to ring the NYSE bell alongside company CEO Roy Jakobs on Thursday. According to a news release, ringing the bell is an honor shared with high-profile individuals such as athletes, entertainers and celebrated first responders.

Johnson is joining other African American members of his company’s team to mark the beginning of Black History Month on Thursday, Feb. 1.

Charles Johnson. (Photo courtesy of WriteStuf)

“It’ll be an honor to stand with my colleagues for the opening of Black History Month,” Johnson said. “I’ll carry the work of the descendants of Clotilda survivors, Africatown, The Avenue Cultural Heritage District, and that of the entire Mobile community with me to New York.”

Johnson, who works in healthcare and focuses on underserved communities through his work with Philips, said he will remember the history of the first Black broker ringing the bell in February 1970 on Thursday.

The closing bell ceremony is from 2 to 3 p.m. (CST) and will be aired on CNBC.

