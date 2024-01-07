Mobile Mardi Gras 2024 Parade Routes

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Although most parades in Mobile will use one route, there are multiple routes that parade-goers should know before heading out the door.

Most of the Mobile organizations will take route A through downtown Mobile. A limited number of parades will take routes B through H.

Route A

  • Begins at Mobile Civic Center

  • Heads right on Church Street

  • Church Street to Royal Street

  • Royal Street to St. Francis Street

  • St. Francis Street to Conception Street

  • Conception Street to Government Street

  • Government Street to Washington Street

  • Washington Street to Broad Street

  • Broad Street to Spring Hill Avenue

  • Spring Hill Avenue to Washington Street

  • Washington Street to Government Street

  • Ends at Mobile Civic Center

Route B

  • Begins at N Broad Street and Lyons Street

  • N Broad Street to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr Avenue

  • Dr. Martin Luther King Jr Avenue to Lexington Avenue

  • Lexington Avenue to St. Stephens Road

  • St. Stephens Road to Spring Hill Avenue

  • Spring Hill Avenue to Washington Avenue

  • Washington Avenue to Government Street

  • Government Street to Church Street

  • Church Street to Royal Street

  • Royal Street to St. Francis Street

  • St. Francis Street to Conception Street

  • Conception Street to Government Street

  • Government Street to Washington Avenue

  • Ends at Washington Avenue and Congress Street

Route C

  • Begins at St. Anthony Street

  • St. Anthony Street to Royal Street

  • Royal Street to St. Francis Street

  • St. Francis to Conception Street

  • Conception Street to Government Street

  • Government Street to Broad Street

  • Broad Street to Spring Hill Avenue

  • Spring Hill Avenue to Washington Street

  • Washington Street to Government Street

  • Government Street to Conception Street

  • Conception Street to St. Francis Street

  • St. Francis Street to Royal Street

  • Royal Street to St. Anthony Street

  • Ends on St. Anthony Street

Route D

  • Begins at Warren Street and Conception Street

  • Warren Street to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr Avenue

  • Dr. Martin Luther King Jr Avenue to Lexington Avenue

  • Lexington Avenue to St. Stephens Road

  • St. Stephens Road to Spring Hill Avenue

  • Spring Hill Avenue to Washington Avenue

  • Ends at Washington Avenue and Conception Street

Route E

  • Begins at Water Street

  • Water Street to Government Street

  • Government Street to Broad Street

  • Broad Street to Texas Street

  • Texas Street to Washington Avenue

  • Washington Avenue to Canal Street

  • Canal Street to Broad Street

  • Broad Street to Spring Hill Avenue

  • Spring Hill Avenue to Washington Avenue

  • Washington Avenue to St. Louis Street

  • St. Louis Street to Warren Street

  • Ends on Warren Street

Route F

  • Begins at Broad Street and Dauphin Street

  • Broad Street to Spring Hill Avenue

  • Spring Hill Avenue to Washington Street

  • Washington Street to Government Street

  • Government Street to Claiborne Street

  • Claiborne Street to Church Street

  • Church Street to Royal Street

  • Royal Street to St. Francis Street

  • St. Francis Street to Conception Street

  • Conception Street to Government Street

  • Government Street to Claiborne Street

  • Ends at Claiborne Street

Route G

  • Begins on Conti Street

  • Conti Street to Broad Street

  • Broad Street to Spring Hill Avenue

  • Spring Hill Avenue to Washington Street

  • Washington Street to Government Street

  • Government Street to Claiborne Street

  • Claiborne Street to Church Street

  • Church Street to Royal Street

  • Royal Street to St. Francis Street

  • St. Francis Street to Conception Street

  • Conception Street to Government Street

  • Government Street to Washington Street

  • Washington Street to Canal Street

  • Canal Street to Broad Street

  • Ends on Broad Street

Route H

  • Begins at Government Street and Dearborn Street

  • Government Street to Claiborne Street

  • Claiborne Street to Church Street

  • Church Street to Royal Street

  • Royal Street to St. Francis Street

  • St. Francis Street to Conception Street

  • Conception Street to Government Street

  • Government Street to Washington Street

  • Washington Street to Canal Street

  • Canal Street to Broad Street

  • Broad Street to Spring Hill Avenue

  • Spring Hill Avenue to Washington Street

  • Washington Street to Government Street

  • Government Street to Claiborne Street

  • Ends at Mobile Civic Center

