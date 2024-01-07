Mobile Mardi Gras 2024 Parade Routes
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Although most parades in Mobile will use one route, there are multiple routes that parade-goers should know before heading out the door.
Most of the Mobile organizations will take route A through downtown Mobile. A limited number of parades will take routes B through H.
Route A
Begins at Mobile Civic Center
Heads right on Church Street
Church Street to Royal Street
Royal Street to St. Francis Street
St. Francis Street to Conception Street
Conception Street to Government Street
Government Street to Washington Street
Washington Street to Broad Street
Broad Street to Spring Hill Avenue
Spring Hill Avenue to Washington Street
Washington Street to Government Street
Ends at Mobile Civic Center
Route B
Begins at N Broad Street and Lyons Street
N Broad Street to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr Avenue
Dr. Martin Luther King Jr Avenue to Lexington Avenue
Lexington Avenue to St. Stephens Road
St. Stephens Road to Spring Hill Avenue
Spring Hill Avenue to Washington Avenue
Washington Avenue to Government Street
Government Street to Church Street
Church Street to Royal Street
Royal Street to St. Francis Street
St. Francis Street to Conception Street
Conception Street to Government Street
Government Street to Washington Avenue
Ends at Washington Avenue and Congress Street
Route C
Begins at St. Anthony Street
St. Anthony Street to Royal Street
Royal Street to St. Francis Street
St. Francis to Conception Street
Conception Street to Government Street
Government Street to Broad Street
Broad Street to Spring Hill Avenue
Spring Hill Avenue to Washington Street
Washington Street to Government Street
Government Street to Conception Street
Conception Street to St. Francis Street
St. Francis Street to Royal Street
Royal Street to St. Anthony Street
Ends on St. Anthony Street
Route D
Begins at Warren Street and Conception Street
Warren Street to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr Avenue
Dr. Martin Luther King Jr Avenue to Lexington Avenue
Lexington Avenue to St. Stephens Road
St. Stephens Road to Spring Hill Avenue
Spring Hill Avenue to Washington Avenue
Ends at Washington Avenue and Conception Street
Route E
Begins at Water Street
Water Street to Government Street
Government Street to Broad Street
Broad Street to Texas Street
Texas Street to Washington Avenue
Washington Avenue to Canal Street
Canal Street to Broad Street
Broad Street to Spring Hill Avenue
Spring Hill Avenue to Washington Avenue
Washington Avenue to St. Louis Street
St. Louis Street to Warren Street
Ends on Warren Street
Route F
Begins at Broad Street and Dauphin Street
Broad Street to Spring Hill Avenue
Spring Hill Avenue to Washington Street
Washington Street to Government Street
Government Street to Claiborne Street
Claiborne Street to Church Street
Church Street to Royal Street
Royal Street to St. Francis Street
St. Francis Street to Conception Street
Conception Street to Government Street
Government Street to Claiborne Street
Ends at Claiborne Street
Route G
Begins on Conti Street
Conti Street to Broad Street
Broad Street to Spring Hill Avenue
Spring Hill Avenue to Washington Street
Washington Street to Government Street
Government Street to Claiborne Street
Claiborne Street to Church Street
Church Street to Royal Street
Royal Street to St. Francis Street
St. Francis Street to Conception Street
Conception Street to Government Street
Government Street to Washington Street
Washington Street to Canal Street
Canal Street to Broad Street
Ends on Broad Street
Route H
Begins at Government Street and Dearborn Street
Government Street to Claiborne Street
Claiborne Street to Church Street
Church Street to Royal Street
Royal Street to St. Francis Street
St. Francis Street to Conception Street
Conception Street to Government Street
Government Street to Washington Street
Washington Street to Canal Street
Canal Street to Broad Street
Broad Street to Spring Hill Avenue
Spring Hill Avenue to Washington Street
Washington Street to Government Street
Government Street to Claiborne Street
Ends at Mobile Civic Center
