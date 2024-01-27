Mobile Mardi Gras: Pharaohs Mystic Society

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Carnival Season is here! WKRG News 5 is featuring every Mardi Gras Organization in Mobile. In this article, we will be featuring the Pharaohs Mystic Society.

According to the Mobile Mask, the Pharaohs organization was formed in 1985 by two Mobillians who had been members of multiple New Orleans krewes, along with a Mobile mystic society. The group began renting floats, but after a few years, they purchased floats from a bankrupt krewe in Mississippi.

The society will roll through the streets of Mobile on Saturday, Jan. 27 at 6:30 p.m.

