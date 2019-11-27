Do You Like Mobile Mini, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINI) At This P/E Ratio?

This article is written for those who want to get better at using price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). We'll show how you can use Mobile Mini, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:MINI) P/E ratio to inform your assessment of the investment opportunity. Looking at earnings over the last twelve months, Mobile Mini has a P/E ratio of 24.41. That means that at current prices, buyers pay $24.41 for every $1 in trailing yearly profits.

How Do I Calculate A Price To Earnings Ratio?

The formula for price to earnings is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Price per Share ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Mobile Mini:

P/E of 24.41 = $37.97 ÷ $1.56 (Based on the year to September 2019.)

Is A High Price-to-Earnings Ratio Good?

The higher the P/E ratio, the higher the price tag of a business, relative to its trailing earnings. All else being equal, it's better to pay a low price -- but as Warren Buffett said, 'It's far better to buy a wonderful company at a fair price than a fair company at a wonderful price.

Does Mobile Mini Have A Relatively High Or Low P/E For Its Industry?

We can get an indication of market expectations by looking at the P/E ratio. We can see in the image below that the average P/E (26.4) for companies in the commercial services industry is higher than Mobile Mini's P/E.

Mobile Mini's P/E tells us that market participants think it will not fare as well as its peers in the same industry. Since the market seems unimpressed with Mobile Mini, it's quite possible it could surprise on the upside. You should delve deeper. I like to check if company insiders have been buying or selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Earnings growth rates have a big influence on P/E ratios. If earnings are growing quickly, then the 'E' in the equation will increase faster than it would otherwise. And in that case, the P/E ratio itself will drop rather quickly. A lower P/E should indicate the stock is cheap relative to others -- and that may attract buyers.

Mobile Mini shrunk earnings per share by 1.4% last year. But over the longer term (5 years) earnings per share have increased by 9.9%.

Don't Forget: The P/E Does Not Account For Debt or Bank Deposits

One drawback of using a P/E ratio is that it considers market capitalization, but not the balance sheet. That means it doesn't take debt or cash into account. Hypothetically, a company could reduce its future P/E ratio by spending its cash (or taking on debt) to achieve higher earnings.

Spending on growth might be good or bad a few years later, but the point is that the P/E ratio does not account for the option (or lack thereof).

So What Does Mobile Mini's Balance Sheet Tell Us?

Mobile Mini has net debt equal to 50% of its market cap. While that's enough to warrant consideration, it doesn't really concern us.

The Bottom Line On Mobile Mini's P/E Ratio

Mobile Mini has a P/E of 24.4. That's higher than the average in its market, which is 18.4. With modest debt but no EPS growth in the last year, it's fair to say the P/E implies some optimism about future earnings, from the market.

Investors should be looking to buy stocks that the market is wrong about. People often underestimate remarkable growth -- so investors can make money when fast growth is not fully appreciated.