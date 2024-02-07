Find your mobile pantry: Feeding Northeast Florida locations this week

Feeding Northeast Florida, the largest food bank service in Northeast Florida, will be at two locations this week to help feed those in need.

Mobile food pantries will be at the following two locations on the following days:

Tue., Feb. 6 - Hillcrest Baptist Church - 7673 Collins Rd., Jacksonville, Fl. 32244

Wed., Feb. 7 - Calvary Baptist Church - 4040 Dunn Ave., Jacksonville, Fl. 32218

Food pick-up starts at 10 a.m.

Feeding Northeast Florida serves Baker, Bradford, Clay, Duval, Flagler, Nassau, Putnam, and St. Johns Counties. According to the food bank, they serve over 85,000 people in need every day.

