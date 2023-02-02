Mobile phone service outage affects Channel Islands

Calls, data and text messages were affected by the outage

Mobile phone and broadband issues have been reported across the Channel Islands, affecting connectivity.

The issues started at about 16:00 GMT and lasted about an hour.

Telecom provider Sure offered an apology for the inconvenience to its customers.

Airtel, whose customers were impacted as it is provided some services by Sure, said any users still experiencing an issue should restart their device.

During the outage Sure said calls, data and text messages were affected, but calls to 999 from a mobile were working.

