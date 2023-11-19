Mobile police investigate Sunday morning homicide

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Police are investigating a homicide that reportedly took place this morning on Stuardi Court.

On Sunday, at approximately 12:58 a.m., officers responded to reports of gunshots. Upon arrival, they discovered a 17-year-old male in a yard near the 6400 block of Stuardi Court, according to the Mobile Police Department.

“Preliminary findings reveal that there was an exchange of gunfire between the decedent and individuals seated inside a vehicle parked in a driveway on Stuardi Court,” a Mobile Police Department news release stated.

“The investigation is ongoing and to maintain the integrity of the investigation, we are unable to provide further details at this time,” the release stated.

This is a developing story. News 5 will update this article as more information becomes available.

Anyone with information on this case can contact the Mobile Police Department at 251-208-7211.

Alternatively, anonymous tips can be submitted by texting 844-251-0644 or visiting mobilepd.org/crimetip.

