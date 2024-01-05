Mobile police investigating Texaco parking lot shooting

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred in a Texaco gas station parking lot Wednesday afternoon.

Officers responded to reported shots fired at Texaco at 1507 Springhill Ave. around 4 p.m.

2 teens surrender to Mobile Police for Dog River Park stabbing

INCIDENT LOCATION:

When they arrived at the gas station, police found all parties involved had left the scene, and a nearby unoccupied vehicle had been struck by gunfire.

Afterward, police responded to a reported assault complaint at University Hospital related to a prior physical altercation in the parking lot of that same Texaco gas station.

UPDATE: George County sheriff’s deputy, suspect killed

During the altercation, a woman allegedly fired shots at the people.

No injuries were reported from the gunfire.

The investigation remains ongoing. News 5 will provide updates as more information becomes available.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.