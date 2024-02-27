Mobile Police say man was mugged, stabbed multiple times

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A man was stabbed multiple times Sunday during an alleged robbery.

Officers with the Mobile Police Department were called to University Hospital at 5 a.m. Sunday for a report of an assault, according to an MPD news release.

Officers arrived and found that a man had been stabbed multiple times near Ryland Street and Lola Street.

According to the release, two unknown men approached the victim and demanded his personal belongings.

When the victim refused, one of the men allegedly stabbed him while the other took his things before fleeing.

The victim is being treated for injuries that police said are not life-threatening.

This is an ongoing investigation.

