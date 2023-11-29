Mobile Police seek person who stole from city garage

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officers with the Mobile Police Department are looking for a thief.

Officers were called to the City of Mobile Garage area on Monday at 6:17 a.m. for a burglary report, according to a Mobile Police Department news release.

When they arrived, officers found that someone had cut a hole through a fence to get onto the property and break into the storage building, the release said.

The person then grabbed some items and fled the scene, police said.

Officers said this is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information on this case can contact the Mobile Police Department at 251-208-1700.

