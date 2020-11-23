Mobile Retail App Picksell Introduces Lower Transaction Fees and COVID-Ready QR Based Shopping for Online and Offline Retail

BERLIN, Nov. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mobile retail & lifestyle app Picksell has launched in Germany offering a new way to sell and shop. An all-in-one solution, it provides lower commissions for payments and processing, advanced marketing and logistics tools, as well as QR based Scan-and-Go for contactless, available to both online and offline merchants. Any retailer, big or small can roll out a COVID ready retail solution in less than 24 hours.



Any retailer can use Picksell to turn their stores into COVID-ready showrooms, using QR powered price displays. Customers simply scan the QR code using their smartphone, proceed directly to online checkout and pay.

Picksell's suite of retail tools has something for everyone – whether you are an established offline retailer wanting to make your stores COVID ready, or looking to open an online boutique, save on mobile store development, processing and deliver worldwide.

Utilizing PSD Open Banking standards, Picksell provides direct bank payments for every merchant, charging less than 1%, avoiding expensive third party intermediaries. This means that all stores save on traditional processing fees, get paid directly into their bank accounts and avoid expensive chargebacks, while opting for an arbitrary dispute resolution system instead.

"COVID-19 and the pandemic have changed the way we shop – and making the experience cost effective for retailers and safer for shoppers are key objectives," commented Evgeny Roytman.

Packed with useful features, Picksell's advanced retail suite also solves a major $14.6 Trillion market problem of abandoned shopping cart items by utilizing smart loyalty algorithms that drive sales over the line and help merchants increase their performance worldwide.

Merchants can currently use Picksell's powerful tools absolutely free for the first two months of service.

