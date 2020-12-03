Mobile Robot Market To Be Worth USD 117.89 Billion by 2027 Growing at a CAGR of 23.6% | Emergen Research

The increasing demand for mobile logistics from online retailers and increasing funding grants from the government regarding the deployment of the mobile robot in the manufacturing plants is driving the demand of the mobile robot market.

Vancouver, British Columbia, Dec. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Mobile Robot Market will be worth USD 117.89 Billion by 2027, according to the current analysis by Emergen Research. The growth of this market can be attributed to the increasing government initiatives and funding to encourage the adoption of mobile robots across all major industries. The growing geriatric population has increased the demand for mobile robots for domestic applications, such as lawn mowers and vacuum cleaners. The reduction in prices of cameras and sensors is expected to increase the adoption of mobile robots both in domestic and industrial segments.

The increasing adoption of Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) or drones in the agricultural sector for field inspection is expected to drive the mobile robot market's growth. Drones or UAVs are used to assess crop spraying, crop monitoring, and crop health. UAVs with thermal sensors help identify the region that requires irrigation changes and also reduce the presence of chemicals in groundwater. With the help of Artificial Intelligence (AI), UAVs with thermal sensors are able to calculate the vegetation index of crops and indicators of health by measuring the heat signature of the crop. Moreover, the growing focus on precision farming and livestock monitoring is a key contributing factor to the increasing adoption of mobile robots in the agricultural sector.

Key Highlights From The Report

In August 2019, KUKU developed a mobile robot for semiconductor production. The system integrates a robotic arm with an autonomous wheeled platform.

The Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) segment held the second-largest market share of 27.0% in 2019. Increasing applications for Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) in wildlife research & survey, photography, security applications, military & defense, and surveying & mapping is projected to drive the growth of the Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) segment in the market.

The Warehouse & Logistics segment is expected to deliver steady growth over the forecast period. Higher customer demand and labor shortages are estimated to increase the demand for mobile robots in warehousing & logistics companies.

North America accounted for the largest market share of the Mobile Robot market in 2019 due to the increasing demand for Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGVs) in the defense sector.

Key participants include Northrop Grumman, Kuka, iRobot, Honda Motor, Softbank Group, Kongsberg Maritime, DJI, Bluefin Robotics Corporation, Samsung Electronics, and Lockheed Martin, among others.

Emergen Research has segmented the Global Mobile Robot Market on the basis of product, application, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGVs) Unmanned Surface Vehicles (USVs) Autonomous Underwater Vehicles (AUVs)

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Warehouse & Logistics Defense & Security Energy & Power Mining and Minerals Automotive Entertainment, Education and Personnel Domestic Others



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) North America U.S. Canada Europe Germany U.K. France BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia U.A.E. Rest of MEA



