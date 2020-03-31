Mobile Robots Market Size is Projected to Reach USD 51100 Million by 2026, at a CAGR of 19.0% | Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, March 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Mobile Robots market size was valued at USD 14960 Million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 51100 Million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 19.0% from 2021 to 2026.

This study focuses on the status of the mobile robots market size and share, future predictions, opportunities for growth, key markets, and key players. The report also covers regional markets like North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE MOBILE ROBOTS MARKET SIZE

Robots cover a wide variety of applications in the healthcare industry, with the advancement in robotics development and improved versatility in robotics use. Medical equipment manufacturers use robots in hospitals, clinics, and pharmaceutical firms. Increased adoption of mobile robots in the healthcare industry is expected to increase the market size.

Growth is driven by the dropping prices of robotic components such as sensors, actuators, etc. that are aggravating the global sale of mobile robots. In addition, growth in the global market for mobile robots can be due to breakthrough technological advances and the increasing footprint of aerial, land, and marine mobile robots in hazardous defense operations, agricultural activities, warehouse automation, and a range of domestic applications.

Other notable factors positively influencing the market forecast for mobile robotics include a growing need for human life protection and a rise in demand from online retailers for mobile logistics.

MARKET SEGMENT BY TYPE:

Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV)

Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV)

Unmanned Surface Vehicles (USV)

MARKET SEGMENT BY APPLICATION :

Logistics & Warehousing

Defense

Healthcare

Field Applications

THE KEY PLAYERS COVERED IN THIS STUDY

iRobot

Northrop Grumman

Amazon

KUKA

LEGO

Honda

ECA Group

Adept Technology

Geosystems

Google

General Dynamics

Others

