New mobile showers for homeless youth come to Orlando

The nonprofit Service And Love Together Outreach will unveil a new mobile shower facility for the homeless youth.

The nonprofit Homeless Services Network is using an $8.4 million grant from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development to help build a range of housing and services to address homelessness among young people.

SALT said that the shower trailer will feature three full bathrooms with showers with one wheelchair lift.

The trailer will also have two stackable washer and dryer units.

“I know what it’s like to have to take a shower in a 7-Eleven bathroom and what it’s like to have to put on dirty clothes,” said Eric Camarillo, CEO of SALT, who spent about six months living in his car as a young adult. “Being able to give young people choices that I never had means a lot to me personally.”

Simply HealthCare Plans also donated $150,000 to cover the cost of the trailer and truck.

The unveiling happened on Friday at 10 a.m.

SALT Outreach was founded in 2011 and operates at the Christian Service Center as a drop-in center for people of all ages five days a week.

Services include laundry, clothing, hygiene products, food, haircuts and mail services.

The center also provides case managers and a mental health counseling program to help people end their homelessness.

Homeless Services Network was founded in 1993 and works as Central Florida’s lead agency to provide stable, long-term housing to people experiencing homelessness.

