Is Mobile TeleSystems OJSC (MBT) A Good Stock To Buy?

Mobile TeleSystems OJSC (NYSE:MBT) is a good investment right now. We check hedge fund and billionaire investor sentiment before delving into hours of research.

Mobile TeleSystems OJSC (NYSE:MBT) has experienced a decrease in enthusiasm from smart money of late. Our calculations also showed that MBT isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q1 rankings and see the video for a quick look at the top 5 stocks). Video: Watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

Our research has shown that hedge funds' small-cap stock picks managed to beat the market by double digits annually between 1999 and 2016, but the margin of outperformance has been declining in recent years.

Now let's check out the fresh hedge fund action surrounding Mobile TeleSystems OJSC (NYSE:MBT).

What have hedge funds been doing with Mobile TeleSystems OJSC (NYSE:MBT)?

Heading into the second quarter of 2020, a total of 9 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were bullish on this stock, a change of -31% from the fourth quarter of 2019. By comparison, 13 hedge funds held shares or bullish call options in MBT a year ago. With the smart money's positions undergoing their usual ebb and flow, there exists a select group of key hedge fund managers who were increasing their stakes significantly (or already accumulated large positions).