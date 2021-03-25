Mobile TeleSystems PJSC Stock Shows Every Sign Of Being Modestly Undervalued

- By GF Value





The stock of Mobile TeleSystems PJSC (NYSE:MBT, 30-year Financials) is believed to be modestly undervalued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $8.15 per share and the market cap of $7.2 billion, Mobile TeleSystems PJSC stock gives every indication of being modestly undervalued. GF Value for Mobile TeleSystems PJSC is shown in the chart below.





Because Mobile TeleSystems PJSC is relatively undervalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be higher than its business growth, which averaged 9.5% over the past five years.

Investing in companies with poor financial strength has a higher risk of permanent loss of capital. Thus, it is important to carefully review the financial strength of a company before deciding whether to buy its stock. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage is a great starting point for understanding the financial strength of a company. Mobile TeleSystems PJSC has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.32, which is in the middle range of the companies in Telecommunication Services industry. GuruFocus ranks the overall financial strength of Mobile TeleSystems PJSC at 4 out of 10, which indicates that the financial strength of Mobile TeleSystems PJSC is poor. This is the debt and cash of Mobile TeleSystems PJSC over the past years:

Investing in profitable companies carries less risk, especially in companies that have demonstrated consistent profitability over the long term. Typically, a company with high profit margins offers better performance potential than a company with low profit margins. Mobile TeleSystems PJSC has been profitable 10 years over the past 10 years. During the past 12 months, the company had revenues of $8.1 billion and earnings of $1.122 a share. Its operating margin of 21.76% better than 84% of the companies in Telecommunication Services industry. Overall, GuruFocus ranks Mobile TeleSystems PJSC's profitability as strong. This is the revenue and net income of Mobile TeleSystems PJSC over the past years:

One of the most important factors in the valuation of a company is growth. Long-term stock performance is closely correlated with growth according to GuruFocus research. Companies that grow faster create more value for shareholders, especially if that growth is profitable. The average annual revenue growth of Mobile TeleSystems PJSC is 9.5%, which ranks better than 77% of the companies in Telecommunication Services industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth is 12.3%, which ranks in the middle range of the companies in Telecommunication Services industry.

One can also evaluate a company's profitability by comparing its return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted average cost of capital (WACC). Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. If the return on invested capital exceeds the weighted average cost of capital, the company is likely creating value for its shareholders. During the past 12 months, Mobile TeleSystems PJSC's ROIC is 9.45 while its WACC came in at 10.29. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of Mobile TeleSystems PJSC is shown below:

In conclusion, The stock of Mobile TeleSystems PJSC (NYSE:MBT, 30-year Financials) shows every sign of being modestly undervalued. The company's financial condition is poor and its profitability is strong. Its growth ranks in the middle range of the companies in Telecommunication Services industry.


