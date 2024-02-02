Mobile toilets in downtown Pittsburgh being removed
The portable potties in downtown Pittsburgh are being removed.
They were put in place over the summer to help curb public urination.
People are now urged to use a public bathroom at the Smithfield-Liberty parking garage.
The bathroom will be open from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.
