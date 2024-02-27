Mobile watershed education trailer stolen from Flathead Conservation District

Feb. 27—Thieves stole a mobile trailer often used for educational purposes from the Flathead Conservation District over Presidents' Day weekend.

The Rolling Rivers Watershed Education Trailer was stolen from the office parking lot in Evergreen last week, according to conservation program manager Jessie Walthers.

"We really appreciate our community," Walthers said this week. "We're hopeful someone may have seen it and hopefully they'll call us or the [Flathead County Sheriff's Office]."

The trailer is about 10 feet long, 6 feet wide and royal blue in color. It is usually covered by a custom blue tarp with removable metal crossbars to hold the tarp up. The sides of the trailer hold various supplies and watershed props.

Using the trailer, the conservation district is able to bring hands-on watershed education to schools and events across the region. They also occasionally loan the trailer to other organizations for outreach.

From April to October, the trailer gets used for a multitude of events. The 2024 season, according to Walthers, already has a packed schedule.

"It would be a big disappointment," Walthers said regarding the loss of the trailer.

Staff noticed the theft when investigating a vandalized car in the parking lot. Someone allegedly drilled into a gas tank to steal fuel, she said.

The trailer is fully plumbed to allow flowing water to create interactive watershed models. It is custom built using a grant from the Montana Association of Conservation Districts.

A report has been filed with the Flathead County Sheriff's Office and inquiries have been made to Pacific Steel. Employees there are on the lookout for the trailer as well.

Anyone with information should report it to the Flathead County's Sheriff's Office at 406-758-5585 or to Walthers at the Flathead Conservation District at 406-752-4220.

Reporter Kate Heston can be reached at kheston@dailyinterlake.com or 758-4459.