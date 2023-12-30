Mobile woman accused of taking person’s debit card

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Mobile woman was arrested on Thursday afternoon after she allegedly stole another woman’s debit card, according to the Mobile Police Department.

Officers responded to a reported disorderly conduct involving two women at Rich’s Carwash at 2369 Dauphin Island Parkway around 4 p.m. Thursday.

On the scene, police learned Bobbie McNeal, 24, allegedly took another woman’s debit card from her without permission. McNeal reportedly confessed and was taken into custody.

She is charged with first-degree property theft and will appear in jail on Jan. 4.

