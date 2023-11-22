Mobile woman arrested for alleged stabbing in apartment

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Mobile woman was arrested on Monday morning after she allegedly stabbed someone at an apartment complex.

Officers responded to Hillcrest Estate Apartments at 4031 Airport Blvd. after an assault was reported.

INCIDENT LOCATION:

Traffic comes to standstill after train hits car on Bellingrath Road

They found that a known woman stabbed the victim, according to the Mobile Police Department. The victim was transported to the hospital.

Police arrested Jamykhial Spanks, 20, who is charged with second-degree assault.

Her bond is $7,500, and her bond hearing is set for Wednesday morning, according to the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office.

ALSO ON WKRG.com: Spanish Fort Police Dept. becomes CALEA accredited

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.