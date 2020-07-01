MobileHelp® Introduces MDLIVE Telehealth Service for Customers

New product offering provides an additional safety net during pandemic - and beyond

BOCA RATON, Fla., July 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- For older adults looking for virtual healthcare options as they abide by safer at home guidelines, MobileHelp®, a leader in mobile Personal Emergency Response Systems (mPERS) and healthcare technology solutions, today announced the availability of a new telehealth service from MDLIVE to deliver in-home care.

The new product offering comes at a time when more older adults are sheltering in place and may not want to utilize traditional brick-and-mortar healthcare facilities for fear of exposure to COVID-19.

Using the MDLIVE service – available as an add-on service option for $9.95 per month – customers will have 24/7 access to a physician, with no additional co-pay or insurance required.

"Working with MDLIVE to deliver this type of personalized virtual care option underscores our goal to provide our customers with access to the help they need, when they need it," said Rob Flippo, CEO of MobileHelp. "It also allows us to deliver a solution to address one of the biggest challenges of our time – keeping high-risk populations safe by reducing the risk of exposure to a number of diseases, including COVID-19."

One of the key features of the MDLIVE telehealth service is the customer's ability to connect directly with healthcare providers, giving them the capability to layer additional access to health and safety into their life.

Using the MDLIVE platform, MobileHelp customers will be able to access a board-certified doctor by secure online video, phone, or the MDLIVE app. This will provide a low-cost, convenient alternative to Urgent Care Clinic visits or waiting to get an appointment with a primary care physician for non-emergency medical conditions. The MDLIVE doctors can diagnose symptoms, prescribe non-narcotic medication and send e-prescriptions to the nearest pharmacy. All ensuing medical records also have the ability to be shared with the customer's primary doctor, to ensure continuity of care.

The MDLIVE service is now available for existing or new MobileHelp customers, as an add-on feature to a current subscription.

About MobileHelp:

MobileHelp is a leading provider of mobile Personal Emergency Response Systems (mPERS) and health management solutions. MobileHelp mPERS devices are integrated with nationwide wireless voice, data and GPS technology to provide real-time medical alert monitoring services and expedited personal emergency assistance. In addition, MobileHelp offers proactive health management services through its healthcare division, Clear Arch Health. For more information about MobileHelp, please call 1-800-989-9863 or visit the company website at www.MobileHelp.com.

