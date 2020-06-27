Mobileiron Inc (MOBL): Hedge Funds Cashing Out

Insider Monkey has processed numerous 13F filings of hedge funds and successful value investors to create an extensive database of hedge fund holdings. The 13F filings show the hedge funds' and successful investors' positions as of the end of the first quarter. You can find articles about an individual hedge fund's trades on numerous financial news websites. However, in this article we will take a look at their collective moves over the last 4.5 years and analyze what the smart money thinks of Mobileiron Inc (NASDAQ:MOBL) based on that data.

Is Mobileiron Inc (NASDAQ:MOBL) going to take off soon? Prominent investors are in a pessimistic mood. The number of bullish hedge fund bets shrunk by 3 lately. Our calculations also showed that MOBL isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q1 rankings and see the video for a quick look at the top 5 stocks). MOBL was in 15 hedge funds' portfolios at the end of the first quarter of 2020. There were 18 hedge funds in our database with MOBL holdings at the end of the previous quarter. Video: Watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

Hedge funds' reputation as shrewd investors has been tarnished in the last decade as their hedged returns couldn't keep up with the unhedged returns of the market indices. Our research has shown that hedge funds' small-cap stock picks managed to beat the market by double digits annually between 1999 and 2016, but the margin of outperformance has been declining in recent years. Nevertheless, we were still able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that outperformed the S&P 500 ETFs by 58 percentage points since March 2017 (see the details here). We were also able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that underperformed the market by 10 percentage points annually between 2006 and 2017. Interestingly the margin of underperformance of these stocks has been increasing in recent years. Investors who are long the market and short these stocks would have returned more than 27% annually between 2015 and 2017. We have been tracking and sharing the list of these stocks since February 2017 in our quarterly newsletter.

Now let's check out the new hedge fund action surrounding Mobileiron Inc (NASDAQ:MOBL).

How are hedge funds trading Mobileiron Inc (NASDAQ:MOBL)?

At Q1's end, a total of 15 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were long this stock, a change of -17% from the fourth quarter of 2019. By comparison, 17 hedge funds held shares or bullish call options in MOBL a year ago. So, let's examine which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.