Mobileye beats revenue estimates as carmakers lap up autonomous tech

The listing of Mobileye Global Inc., the self-driving unit of chip maker Intel Corp, is seen on a jumbotron outside the Nasdaq MarketSite at Times Square in New York City
·1 min read

(Reuters) - Mobileye Global Inc beat revenue estimates for fourth quarter on Thursday, driven by strong demand for its driver-assistance technology as manufacturers and fleet operators look to add more functionality to their vehicles.

Revenue jumped 59% to $565 million in the quarter ended Dec. 31 for Mobileye, which provides autonomous driving technology. Analysts were expecting $535.82 million, according to Refinitiv data.

The automotive industry is increasingly adopting sophisticated camera systems and sensors that assist in safe driving and could one day be the foundation for fully-autonomous driving.

The higher adoption is also due to a surge in sales of electric vehicles, which already come equipped with technologies similar to the ones offered by Mobileye.

In the fourth quarter, Mobileye reported a net income of $30 million, or 4 cents per share. It had suffered a loss of $53 million, or 7 cents per share, last year.

Mobileye, which was taken private by Intel Corp in 2017, raised $861 million in its second initial public offering in October last year.

The company, majority owned by Intel, counts Volkswagen Group, Ford Motor Co and General Motors Co among its customers.

(Reporting by Yuvraj Malik in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

Recommended Stories

  • When Should You Buy Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL)?

    While Kimball International, Inc. ( NASDAQ:KBAL ) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it saw a...

  • Block (SQ) Stock Moves -0.02%: What You Should Know

    Block (SQ) closed at $80.77 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.02% move from the prior day.

  • Should You Buy Cullman Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CULL) For Its Upcoming Dividend?

    Regular readers will know that we love our dividends at Simply Wall St, which is why it's exciting to see Cullman...

  • The Best Jamie Lee Curtis Movies To Watch After Halloween

    Jamie Lee Curtis’ reputation as one of cinema’s all-time great scream queens would be enough to earn the prolific actress a spot on the list of hardest-working faces in Hollywood, but her track record outside of the world of horror movies is just as impressive, if not more than her work in the genre. When a big-time heist goes south leaving them with the short end of the stick, would-be criminals Wanda Gerschwitz (Jamie Lee Curtis) and Otto West (Kevin Kline) set off to find the men responsible for job-gone-wrong and find the missing diamonds that were supposed to bring fortune their way. Charles Crichton’s 1988 crime comedy A Fished Called Wanda (which he co-wrote alongside John Cleese) features one of the most hilarious and complex characters Jamie Lee Curtis has ever played, and even though Wanda is an undeniably bad person, you can’t help root for her because of that charm.

  • What Does Aehr Test Systems's (NASDAQ:AEHR) Share Price Indicate?

    Aehr Test Systems ( NASDAQ:AEHR ), is not the largest company out there, but it saw a significant share price rise of...

  • Nobel laureate wants more to help probe Russian war crimes

    A Ukrainian human rights lawyer who shared last year's Nobel Peace Prize called Thursday for more international investigative and legal help to deal with the staggering amount of war crimes cases since Russia invaded its neighbor almost a year ago. Oleksandra Matviichuk of Ukraine’s Center for Civil Liberties told a session of the 46-nation Council of Europe, the continent's foremost human rights organization, that Ukraine had documented some 31,000 cases of potential war crimes since the Feb. 24, 2022 invasion.

  • California shooting victims: Who died in Monterey Park and Half Moon Bay attacks?

    Eleven people were killed when a 72-year-old gunman opened fire late Saturday during a celebration of the Lunar New Year at the Star Ballroom Dance Studio in Monterey Park, east of Los Angeles. The Los Angeles County coroner's office has confirmed the names of the victims.

  • American Airlines forecasts higher profit on buoyant travel demand

    Shares of the airline were up 2% at $16.55 in premarket trading after the company said it was expecting an adjusted profit of $2.50 and $3.50 per share for 2023, up from 50 cents per share a year earlier. Major airlines are trying to cash in on a travel boom since the pandemic eased its grip on the world, making the industry one of the few bright spots against the backdrop of runaway inflation, rising interest rates and a looming recession. Industry executives have said that they do not see any signs of slowing demand in the face of a potential slowdown.

  • Shakira’s Super Bowl outfits, lyrics coming to Grammy Museum

    Shakira’s two outfits worn during a Super Bowl halftime performance, her handwritten lyrics and her heavily crystalized electric guitar are among the items that will be on display for a museum exhibit in Los Angeles. The Grammy Museum announced Thursday that the multi-Grammy winner will have her first exhibit opening on March 4. The exhibit called “Shakira: The Grammy Museum Experience” will feature 40 artifacts from her personal archive in the museum's permanent Latin music gallery.

  • Kate Middleton and Prince William Help Out At Vital Foodbank Close To Their Windsor Home

    The Prince and Prince of Wales visited Windsor Foodshare in the heart of Windsor

  • Cathie Wood Gets Back on Track; Here Are 2 Stocks She’s Snapping Up

    Cathie Wood made her name by backing growth-oriented and cutting-edge stocks with her Ark Innovation ETF (ARKK) delivering huge returns for investors before and during the Covid-era. That all changed, however, as market sentiment shifted, and the past two years have seen the once-lauded investor’s reputation take a hit with the ARKK fund posting huge losses. But, so far, 2023 is turning out to be a turnaround story. ARKK is up nearly 20% since the turn of the year. Meanwhile, Wood has been loadi

  • Rich young Americans have lost confidence in the stock market — and are betting on these 3 assets instead for long-term tailwinds

    Millennials have given up on stocks. Is it time to follow suit?

  • Investing $100,000 in These Stocks in 2023 Could Get You $1 Million by 2033

    This is certainly in the realm of possibilities for many high-potential companies, especially after the recent market declines, and here are two in particular that could grow to 10 times their current market cap if things go well in their businesses. E-commerce still makes up only about 15% of all U.S. retail sales, and as Shopify's ecosystem continues to grow, it becomes more attractive to businesses (especially larger enterprises) that sell online. The company estimates its total addressable market opportunity to be about $160 billion, about 30 times its current revenue.

  • One of Wall Street’s most feared short-selling research firms just accused Asia’s richest man of a multibillion-dollar fraud

    Shares of Adani Group companies plummeted after its founder was accused of “pulling the largest con in corporate history.”

  • Want to Collect a Dividend Every Month? Buy These 3 High-Yielding Stocks

    Dividend stocks usually make payments every quarter -- but that doesn't mean you can't invest in a way that lets you receive cash from your income-generating investments every month. Three stocks that pay more than the S&P 500 average, stagger their payouts, and could be great buys right now are Merck (NYSE: MRK), General Mills (NYSE: GIS), and Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK). Let's find out a bit more about these three dividend stocks.

  • Elon Musk shows in ‘funding secured’ trial that he does not live in the real world

    Elon Musk has managed to spout a number of exaggerations, stretching the truth under oath on how he thinks the world of high finance works, all while stating that he was trying to save Tesla from the short-seller sharks of Wall Street.

  • 3 Penny Stocks That Could Make You Filthy Rich

    The current economic environment, however, has pushed several intriguing, innovation-oriented companies into penny stock territory. Although these names are still exceedingly high-risk, I think aggressive investors may want to consider buying shares of Precigen (NASDAQ: PGEN), Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: RIGL), and 23andMe Holding Company (NASDAQ: ME) right now. Read on to find out why these three low-priced equities might be a tremendous wealth escalator for patient shareholders.

  • Intel Profit to Slump, Dismal Forecast Feared

    The chipmaking giant reports Q4 results Jan. 26 amid a tech spending slowdown and market share losses.

  • Where Will Medical Properties Trust Be in 5 Years?

    If the sky-high forward dividend yield of 8.6% is making you consider a purchase of Medical Properties Trust (NYSE: MPW) stock, you aren't alone. The future of this hospital real estate business seems quite certain; it'll keep doing what has worked in the past, namely buying and then renting out healthcare spaces.

  • 2 Ultra-Safe Dividend Stocks to Own in 2023

    The past year was tough for stock investors. Every major U.S. stock index fell into bear territory in 2022, and even some highly coveted blue chips sank by double digits. Here are two ultra-safe dividend stocks that investors shouldn't regret owning no matter which way the market turns in 2023.