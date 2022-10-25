Mobileye Global Prices IPO Above Range to Raise $861 Million

(Bloomberg) -- Mobileye Global Inc., the self-driving technology company owned by Intel Corp., priced one of the biggest US initial public offerings of the year above its marketed range to raise $861 million, according to people familiar with the matter.

The company sold the shares for $21 each, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the information wasn’t public yet. Mobileye had marketed 41 million shares for $18 to $20 apiece. A $100 million private placement is being raised in conjunction with the IPO.

A representative for the company declined to comment.

At the IPO price, the company has a market value of about $16.7 billion. While that tops the $15.3 billion Intel paid for Mobileye in 2017, it’s still short of the $30 billion valuation sought earlier, Bloomberg News has reported.

Mobileye’s offering is being led by Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Morgan Stanley. The company’s shares are expected to begin trading Wednesday on Nasdaq under the symbol MBLY, the same ticker it used when it went public the first time in 2014.

