mobilezone holding ag (VTX:MOZN): The Best Of Both Worlds

mobilezone holding ag (VTX:MOZN) is a company with exceptional fundamental characteristics. Upon building up an investment case for a stock, we should look at various aspects. In the case of MOZN, it is a highly-regarded dividend payer with a a strong history of performance, trading at a discount. In the following section, I expand a bit more on these key aspects. For those interested in understanding where the figures come from and want to see the analysis, read the full report on mobilezone holding ag here.

6 star dividend payer and good value

MOZN has a strong track record of performance. In the previous year, MOZN delivered an impressive double-digit return of 14% Not surprisingly, MOZN outperformed its industry which returned 4.8%, giving us more conviction of the company’s capacity to drive bottom-line growth going forward. MOZN’s share price is trading at below its true value, meaning that the market sentiment for the stock is currently bearish. According to my intrinsic value of the stock, which is driven by analyst consensus forecast of MOZN’s earnings, investors now have the opportunity to buy into the stock to reap capital gains. Also, relative to the rest of its peers with similar levels of earnings, MOZN’s share price is trading below the group’s average. This further reaffirms that MOZN is potentially undervalued.

SWX:MOZN Income Statement Export January 31st 19 More

Income investors would also be happy to know that MOZN is one of the highest dividend payers in the market, with current dividend yield standing at 5.6%. MOZN has also been regularly increasing its dividend payments to shareholders over the past decade.

SWX:MOZN Historical Dividend Yield January 31st 19 More

