Mobilia Holdings Berhad (KLSE:MOBILIA) Will Be Hoping To Turn Its Returns On Capital Around

What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term? Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. Although, when we looked at Mobilia Holdings Berhad (KLSE:MOBILIA), it didn't seem to tick all of these boxes.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Mobilia Holdings Berhad, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.17 = RM14m ÷ (RM110m - RM26m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

Therefore, Mobilia Holdings Berhad has an ROCE of 17%. In absolute terms, that's a satisfactory return, but compared to the Consumer Durables industry average of 12% it's much better.

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for Mobilia Holdings Berhad's ROCE against it's prior returns. If you'd like to look at how Mobilia Holdings Berhad has performed in the past in other metrics, you can view this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

So How Is Mobilia Holdings Berhad's ROCE Trending?

In terms of Mobilia Holdings Berhad's historical ROCE movements, the trend isn't fantastic. Around four years ago the returns on capital were 27%, but since then they've fallen to 17%. Although, given both revenue and the amount of assets employed in the business have increased, it could suggest the company is investing in growth, and the extra capital has led to a short-term reduction in ROCE. And if the increased capital generates additional returns, the business, and thus shareholders, will benefit in the long run.

Our Take On Mobilia Holdings Berhad's ROCE

While returns have fallen for Mobilia Holdings Berhad in recent times, we're encouraged to see that sales are growing and that the business is reinvesting in its operations. These growth trends haven't led to growth returns though, since the stock has fallen 29% over the last year. As a result, we'd recommend researching this stock further to uncover what other fundamentals of the business can show us.

On a final note, we've found 2 warning signs for Mobilia Holdings Berhad that we think you should be aware of.

