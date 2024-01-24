New mobilisation bill not yet submitted to Ukrainian Parliament

The new draft law on improving mobilisation has not yet been submitted to the Verkhovna Rada (the Ukrainian Parliament) and is still being reviewed in the Cabinet of Ministers.

Source: Ukrainska Pravda sources in the Ukrainian government and the Parliament; Oleksandr Zavitnevych, Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Committee for National Security, Defence and Reconnaissance, on Facebook

Details: The media outlet Censor reported on 24 January that Ukraine’s Ministry of Defence had submitted the revised mobilisation bill to the Verkhovna Rada, even publishing screenshots of the proposals. But Ukrainska Pravda’s sources have not confirmed this.

Asked whether the new bill had been submitted, a Ukrainska Pravda source in the government replied: "No, the government has not reviewed the text."

The Verkhovna Rada would not confirm the bill had been submitted either: "There is no such [draft] law. It is still being reviewed."

Quote from Zavitnevych: "Some media outlets have been spreading unreliable information, claiming that the government has submitted the revised mobilisation and military service bill to the Verkhovna Rada. I would like to refute these false statements.

As of now, no such bills have been submitted by the government to the Verkhovna Rada. As soon as the document appears, the public will find out about this from official sources, and the bill itself will be available on the Parliament’s website."

Background:

Several members of the Ukrainian Parliament from various parties previously told Ukrainska Pravda that they were expecting to see the second version of the mobilisation bill around 6 February.

On 11 January the government decided to withdraw the first mobilisation bill and draft a new one immediately, since MPs were not prepared to support many of the proposals.

