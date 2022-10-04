Mobilisation in Russia: more than 200,000 Russians flee to Kazakhstan

IRYNA BALACHUK — TUESDAY, 4 OCTOBER 2022, 10:23

Since 21 September, when Russian President Vladimir Putin announced partial mobilisation in the country, more than 200,000 Russians have entered Kazakhstan.

Source: Kazakh outlet Zakon.kz, citing Marat Akhmetzhanov, the Minister of Internal Affairs of the Kazakh Republic

Quote from Akhmetzhanov: "Since 21 September, more than 200,000 Russian citizens have entered Kazakhstan, and 147,000 have left."

Details: According to him, the situation at the checkpoints is stable and under control.

The head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs said that on 3 October, 7,000 Russian citizens arrived in Kazakhstan, and about 11,000 people left.

The article does not say which countries the Russians who arrived in Kazakhstan went to.

From 1 April to 27 September, 441 citizens of the Russian Federation applied for Kazakh citizenship, of which 117 are ethnic Kazakhs from the Russian Federation.

Previously: On 27 September, Kazakh Interior Ministry of Internal Affairs reported that almost 100,000 Russians fled to Kazakhstan in a week.

Background:

On 21 September, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a partial mobilisation. It was reported that Russia plans to call up 300,000 reservists.

Immediately after the speech of Russian President Putin, Russians bought up all direct tickets for 21 September to Istanbul and Yerevan, and prices for plane tickets from Russia to so-called safe countries have reached their maximum.

Later, it turned out that the hidden 7th paragraph of the Russian President’s decree on partial mobilisation had allowed the mobilisation of 1 million people, mainly from villages.

On 27 September, the Mediazona outlet reported that five Russians who were going from St. Petersburg by train to Belarus were not let out from the country due to the "mobilisation" law.

Marat Akhmetzhanov, the Minister of Internal Affairs of Kazakhstan, said that the authorities would be forced to extradite those who wanted to evade the mobilisation if they had been declared internationally wanted.

The Russian Defence Ministry said that it had not planned to catch those who hastily fled the Russian Federation to avoid the draft after Vladimir Putin announced partial mobilisation.

At the same time, Russia’s enlistment task force has begun issuing conscription notices to Russians right on the border with Georgia.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!