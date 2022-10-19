Mobilisation in Russia: more than a million Russians banned from leaving country

UKRAINSKA PRAVDA – WEDNESDAY, 19 OCTOBER 2022, 17:39

More than a million Russians have been banned from leaving the country to date because of partial mobilisation. However, Russian President Vladimir Putin claimed that the number of conscripts does not exceed 300,000 people.

Source: Astra [Russian news agency], citing a source in the database of the border service of the Federal Security Service of the Russian Federation

Details: The news agency reports that the list of those who are banned from leaving the Russian Federation in connection with the partial mobilisation has already reached 1,025,703 people.

Background:

Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu announced that 300,000 reservists would be mobilised in Russia.

On October 18, the Press Secretary of Vladimir Putin, Dmitry Peskov said that the number of 300,000 mobilised would not be exceeded.

Russian journalists have learned that Russia plans to draft 1.2 million people into its army as part of the mobilisation.

On 14 October, Russian President Vladimir Putin claimed that the partial mobilisation in his country will be completed in the coming weeks: since 21 September, 222,000 Russians have already been conscripted.

