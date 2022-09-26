Mobilised Russians call hotline to ask how to surrender

ALONA MAZURENKO – MONDAY, 26 SEPTEMBER 2022, 21:55

Andrii Yusov, spokesman for the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine, said that the ministry’s hotline has received many calls from Russians who had recently been called up and who are now asking how to surrender to Ukraine.

Source: Yusov on the 24/7 national joint newscast

Quote: "The hotline has received a lot of calls from Russians who were called up recently, and even from some who have even been called up yet. They’re calling and asking ‘What should I do if I get called up? What do I have to do, what’s the right way to surrender?’"

Details: Yusov said that in light of the recent wave of mobilisation, Russians are lacking in motivation and suffering from low morale.

Residents of Russian-occupied Crimea and occupied territories in Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts are also resorting to comparable actions.

Yusov added that Russia has run out of people who could be called up in the temporarily occupied territories of Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts. The only men remaining are either sick or engaged in essential work that is vital to the region’s viability.

Russian occupation authorities have said that they were planning to form "voluntary" battalions in the occupied territories in southern Ukraine. At the same time, however, Putin and other Russian officials are fearful of arming residents of the occupied territories of Ukraine.

