Mobilised Russians to wear Iranian-made bulletproof vests and helmets

IRYNA BALACHUK — MONDAY, 24 OCTOBER 2022, 17:05

The Russian government is unable to provide the new wave of conscripts with sufficient Russian-made ammunition, so it has started using equipment manufactured in Iran.

Source: Defence Intelligence of Ukraine

Quote: "Due to its inability to provide the new wave of conscripts with the necessary ammunition of its own production, the Russian Federation is starting to use Iranian-made equipment. 3,000 pieces of body armour are shortly to be transferred - 1,500 bulletproof vests and 1,500 helmets manufactured by Milad."

Details: According to the intelligence information, the Iranian equipment is currently in a warehouse at the 1061st Logistics Centre of the 3rd Motor Rifle Division (Soloti/Valuyki in Belgorod Oblast in Russia).

Ukraine’s Defence Intelligence notes that the Iranian government is also planning to send a new group of advisors to Russia to help train Russian soldiers in the combat use of new Arash-2 UAVs, as well as Iranian surface-to-surface missiles. Deliveries of these are set to start in the near future.

In addition, a group of advisors from the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps has departed from Iran for Dzhankoi [a town in temporarily occupied Crimea - ed.]; they will train and assist the occupiers in using Shahed-136 and Mohajer-6 UAVs.

Background:

The New York Times previously reported that Iran had sent instructors to occupied Crimea to help the Russians overcome problems with a fleet of drones they had purchased from Tehran.

The Ukrainian resistance movement had previously reported that up to 20 instructors from Iran had been detected in the temporarily occupied territory of Kherson Oblast.

The American Institute for the Study of War (ISW) believes that the Shaded kamikaze drones will not affect the course of the war, because the Russians are using them hoping to generate nonlinear effects through terror.

The National Resistance Center has reported that Iranian instructors have been brought to Belarus, where they are training the Russian military and coordinating UAV launches on infrastructure facilities in Ukraine.

