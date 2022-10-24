Mobilised Russians to wear Iranian-made bulletproof vests and helmets

IRYNA BALACHUKMONDAY, 24 OCTOBER 2022, 17:05

The Russian government is unable to provide the new wave of conscripts with sufficient Russian-made ammunition, so it has started using equipment manufactured in Iran.

Source: Defence Intelligence of Ukraine

Quote: "Due to its inability to provide the new wave of conscripts with the necessary ammunition of its own production, the Russian Federation is starting to use Iranian-made equipment. 3,000 pieces of body armour are shortly to be transferred - 1,500 bulletproof vests and 1,500 helmets manufactured by Milad."

Details: According to the intelligence information, the Iranian equipment is currently in a warehouse at the 1061st Logistics Centre of the 3rd Motor Rifle Division (Soloti/Valuyki in Belgorod Oblast in Russia).

Ukraine’s Defence Intelligence notes that the Iranian government is also planning to send a new group of advisors to Russia to help train Russian soldiers in the combat use of new Arash-2 UAVs, as well as Iranian surface-to-surface missiles. Deliveries of these are set to start in the near future.

In addition, a group of advisors from the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps has departed from Iran for Dzhankoi [a town in temporarily occupied Crimea - ed.]; they will train and assist the occupiers in using Shahed-136 and Mohajer-6 UAVs.

Background:

