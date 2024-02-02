New mobilization bill lacks troop rotation provisions – Defense Committee chair

The latest revision of the government’s bill on mobilization lacks a provision to ensure a reliable rotation of troops in the Ukrainian military, the Chair of the parliamentary Defense Committee, Oleksandr Zavitnevych, said in an interview with Interfax-Ukraine on Feb. 2.

“We have repeatedly raised this issue in the committee,” said Zavitnevych.

“There should at least be some legislative norm concerning the rotation [of troops] and its duration. Currently, this version lacks it, although we've discussed it extensively.”

Zavitnevych believes that forthcoming amendments to the bill will likely address the issue.

He also mentioned that he personally does not support mobilizing convicted individuals—another addition to the draft law that aims to increase Ukraine’s military manpower reserves.

“I would not carry out a [voluntary] mobilization of convicted [citizens], this is my personal opinion,” Zavitnevych adds.

“I am against it. In the 1950s, after the former inmates who had served their sentences entered the Soviet Armed Forces, the culture of violent hazing took root in the military.”

According to Zavitnevych, Ukrainian soldiers are also opposed to serving alongside convicted criminals.

