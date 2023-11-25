Mobilization challenges larger than ammunition shortages now — MP Kostenko

There are problems with mobilization in Ukraine

The challenge of mobilization in Ukraine has now assumed even greater significance than the availability of ammunition, Roman Kostenko, a Colonel in Ukraine’s SBU Security Service and the Secretary of the Committee on National Security, Defense, and Intelligence of the Verkhovna Rada, told Radio NV on Nov. 24.

Kostenko confirmed that the government is in the process of drafting comprehensive legislation to address specific mobilization issues.

Read also: How Ukraine lost its south: NV examines reasons for Russia’s rapid seizure of territory

“We are all aware of the current problems with mobilization — one might even say, a failure of mobilization after changes were made in the military.”

“This is a situation that requires swift attention because if left unaddressed, significant problems will arise,” warned Kostenko.

“Presently, the challenges with mobilization arguably surpass those related to ammunition shortages. That’s why it is imperative to tackle this issue promptly and take corrective measures,” added the MP.

Read also: Slowing arms supplies could force Ukraine into negotiations with Russia, Lithuania warns

The enactment of legislation to address these problems is a matter for political leadership, not the military, said Kostenko.

“Despite being unpopular decisions, we are in a state of war. It is crucial to recognize that victory in war necessitates unpopular decisions. This is a reality. Those with delegated authority must make these decisions now because tomorrow may be too late,” said the MP.

However, this draft law has not yet been registered and is still in a working group.

Kostenko stressed the importance of clear and universally applicable mobilization rules.

Read also: No one country can produce enough ammunition for current intensity of warfare

“I firmly believe that mobilization is the pressing issue that requires immediate attention.”

“It’s not just about calling people up but establishing transparent rules so that individuals know where they stand: whether they are eligible, whether they can demobilize, and the responsibilities they will bear if they continue to serve.”

“We must establish such clear and, above all, fair rules so that everyone understands their service obligations,” emphasized Kostenko.

We’re bringing the voice of Ukraine to the world. Support us with a one-time donation, or become a Patron!

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine